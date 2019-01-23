× Missing Chesterfield man known to frequent VCU area was last seen in December

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Justin M. Plummer, 37, of the 3900 block of Berrybrook Drive, was last seen by his mother that afternoon. She says that Plummer left the residence and told her he was going to Kentucky. He has not been seen since.

Plummer was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2018.

He is described as a mixed-race male, about 6 feet 5 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown beard. Plummer also has a large scar running vertically up his right forearm and tattoos covering most of his upper body.

Police say Plummer frequents the VCU area in Richmond.

Anyone with information about Plummer’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.