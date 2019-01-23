Horses killed in Hanover barn fire

BEAVERDAM, Va. — Two horses were killed in a Beaverdam barn fire, Hanover Fire-EMS Battalion Chief Gregory Martin said.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the barn fire at about 2:44 a.m. Wednesday along the 15000 block of Tyler Station Road.

“Upon arrival, Fire-EMS crews found a barn fully involved in fire with a report of horses still inside. A rural water supply operation was established,” Martin said. “Fire-EMS crews attacked the fire from the exterior, suppressing the fire; however, the barn was a total loss. Unfortunately, during the overhaul portion of the operation, it was confirmed that two horses had died as a result of the fire.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

