RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready to put on your best attire, but don’t forget your sneakers or other comfy footwear. The 2019 RVA Sneaker Ball is this Friday, January 25th, and you are invited. Danny O’Brien from VCU’s Athletics Department stopped by to tell us more about this fun fundraiser.

The 2019 Sneaker Ball will be held at the Siegel Center on the VCU Campus starting at 8pm. For more information on this event, you can check out their website www.events.vcuraf.com/rvasneakerball/.