× Artifacts Roadshow Returns To Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va.– Artifacts Roadshow Returns To Virginia War Memorial January 26

The Public Invited to Bring in Military Items for Free Expert Review and Preservation Tips, if you would like to learn more about a military-related item that’s been passed down in your family, discovered in the attic or picked up at a yard sale, bring it in for a free expert review at the Virginia War Memorial’s Annual Artifacts Roadshow. Military items could be an old uniform or cap, a box of medals and ribbons, a flag, a sword or a canteen – every piece of military memorabilia has an interesting story to tell. Presented by R.E. Gates Antiques, the free event will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center, 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. Small arms, weapons and other ordnance items will be inspected and tagged for safety at the door prior to review. Vendors and dealers are prohibited at this event. For more information at the Virginia War Memorial’s Annual Artifact Roadshow, presented by R.E. Gates Antiques, and the annual book sale, please call 804-786-2060 or visit www.vawarmemorial.org/upcomingevents or www.dvs.virginia.gov.

Also on Saturday, the Virginia War Memorial will present its Annual Book Sale. hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, VHS tapes and more will be for sale in the Galanti Education Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All proceeds from the sale go to the non-profit Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational programs and exhibits.

Parking is limited due to expansion construction at the Virginia War Memorial but will be available in the VHDA surface lot next door at 601 South Belvidere Street and in the Afton Chemical Corporation lot at Belvidere and Spring Streets. For more visit www.vawarmemorial.org or call 804-786-2060.