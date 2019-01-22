× Man found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Richmond home.

“At approximately 11:58 a.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Westower Drive for a welfare check,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Upon arrival, they located a male deceased inside a house.”

Police said the scene was “secure,” but offered no further details about the situation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos and video here.