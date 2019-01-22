Virginia Attorney General warns of scams on federal workers during government shutdown

Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring is warning furloughed federal government workers about scams geared toward them as the partial government shutdown heads into week five.

According to Herring’s office, this includes fake employment opportunities, predatory lending, payday loans, auto title loans, online loans and even charitable donations.

“As the government shutdown enters its fifth week, it is important for Virginians, especially those who work for the Federal Government, to be vigilant and pay close attention to potential scams,” said Attorney General Herring. “Unfortunately, individuals will capitalize on federal workers’ vulnerabilities and lack of income during this time and try and take advantage of them. People who are affected by the government shutdown have enough to worry about and should not also have to worry about a scammer preying on them. My consumer protection team and I will continue to do all we can to protect Virginians from getting ripped off and taken advantage of.”

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, you should contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section to file a complaint or to get additional information about any consumer protection related matter:

By phone: (800) 552-9963

By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us