Video shows moment car slams into Goochland Pharmacy

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Suvrvilence video shows the moments a car slammed through the front door of the Goochland Pharmacy Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the pharmacy at 1954 Sandy Hook Road at around 1:41 p.m.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said an older driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake and crashed into the front of the business. There were no injuries.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been charged with reckless driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

A building inspector responded to the scene and determined that there was no major structural damage to the building.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos and video here.