VDOT will stop I-95 traffic for up to 30 minutes overnight

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Drivers will have to wait up to the 30 minutes to travel through parts of Interstate 95 in Virginia early Wednesday morning while crews do utility work on the interstate.

“Interstate 95 northbound and southbound traffic at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County will be stopped for three intervals, up to 30 minutes at a time, between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “Virginia State Police will slowly roll traffic on I-95 northbound and southbound to a stop just after midnight.”

The utility work is part of the I-95 Interchange Reconfiguration and Courthouse Road widening project.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Drivers were encouraged to use Route 1 or Route 301 to avoid delays.