Teen game with BB guns give scare to Petersburg police: 'It's very dangerous'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Horseplay is one thing, but Petersburg Police say three teens recently took it too far.

“Subject has other party on his knees at this time with reference pointing to the head,” was the description put out by a police dispatcher.

Multiple Petersburg Police officers raced to the scene earlier this month after getting inundated with 911 calls about what looked like a robbery in progress on East Washington Street.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Capt. Emanuel Chambliss. “There’s potential for someone to get shot, potential for those juveniles to get shot. It takes a split second for us to make a decision whether it’s (gun) real or not.”

Crime Insider sources say the three teens were role-playing outside a Domino’s Pizza shop.

“These youth were playing with what looked to be real guns, that turned out to be BB guns,” said Chambliss. “They had one other male on the ground at gunpoint, but it wasn’t clear to the caller that they weren’t real guns.”

Two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old were detained after police say when they arrived, one of the teens took off with the BB gun in hand. That added to the intensity of what was already a chaotic call.

A teen outside Orlando, Florida was shot to death by an officer during a stand-off in late August. That teen was waving a similar BB gun.

“I would suggest to parents that they take away those weapons that look real, to prevent harm to their children,” said Chambliss.

As to whether the boys will face criminal petitions, Chambliss says the investigation is ongoing and is in the hands of the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney.