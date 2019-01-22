Firefighters investigate source of Chesterfield house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a house fire Monday night in Chesterfield County.

Firefighters responded to the home on Queen Scot Drive at about 10 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, crews saw heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

It took fire crews about 40 minutes to put out the fire.

One person on scene had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called to help four people who lost their home to the fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.