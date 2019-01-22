Hundreds volunteer for MLK Day of Service: ‘This is a day that we honor a dream’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The most important voice of the Civil Rights movement continues to resonate with people across our nation. The voice that prompts people to come together in several different ways on this holiday to reflect on his legacy.

At Evergreen Cemetery, nearly 300 volunteers clean up the site which has fallen into disrepair through the years.

During this day of service event, an announcement was made about a conservation easement deal between two foundations. That will set the stage for one of the largest restoration efforts of a historic African-American cemetery in the nation.

“This has everything to do with dignity, honor, and respect. These are the principles by which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr lived by. This is why we want to do the same at Evergreen,” organizer J. Maurice Hopkins said.

Those interested in the ongoing effort to restore this cemetery can contact the Enrichmond Foundation. There are volunteer clean-ups every Saturday. For more information, click here.

Giving back to the community is what others are doing to honor Dr. Kings’ legacy. The Ricky Johnson & Friends Foundation continues to collect donations to help federal workers on furlough.

In the past two weeks, they’ve partnered with churches and others to provide more than five thousand meals and household goods.

“It takes a community to raise a community. Right now we are asking people to come out and volunteer. You can help at our warehouse. You can come and help us check the boxes we have around the city. This is a day that we honor a dream and letting him know that we are not going to fall short,” founder Ricky Johnson said.

Because their efforts to assist federal workers will continue as long as the government is shut down, Johnson said their group welcomes any and all donations. He calculates that for every eleven-hundred dollars they raise, the foundation can provide five thousand meals.

Johnson said their location at 1804 East Belt Boulevard will be open to serve the federal workers on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Those looking to volunteer or drop off non-perishable items, household cleaning supplies, and pet food can contact their organization at 804-774-0099.