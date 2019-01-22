Richmond crash victims suffered life-threatening injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people, including two with life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Hull Street Road (Route 360) east and Chippenham Parkway (Route 150) in south Richmond.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that closed travel lanes in the area.

Rescue crews were advised to bring the Jaws of Life to free some of the people in the crashed cars, but it was initially unclear whether the equipment had to be used.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

UPDATE: @CFEMSPIO says three people were transported to the hospital. Two with life threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Hull Street and Chippenham Pkwy. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/bYFQ1fT8vS — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 22, 2019