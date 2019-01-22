Richmond crash victims suffered life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people, including two with life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Hull Street Road (Route 360) east and Chippenham Parkway (Route 150) in south Richmond.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that closed travel lanes in the area.
Rescue crews were advised to bring the Jaws of Life to free some of the people in the crashed cars, but it was initially unclear whether the equipment had to be used.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
