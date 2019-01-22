Get a better night’s sleep with Sleep Better VA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We all want to sleep better at night, but some common sleep conditions could be preventing some of us from getting the rest we need. Dr. Erika Mason, the owner of Sleep Better VA, is board certified in sleep and joined us to give us some tips to improve our sleeping habits.

Sleep Better VA is located at 11061 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-745-0624 or visit them online at www.sleepbetterva.com. You can also check them out on Facbebook at @SleepBetterVA.

And you’ll have the chance to speak to Dr. Mason in person at this year’s Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on February 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. That event will run from 10am to 4pm. For more information about the Expo, you can visit www.RVAHealthExpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6}