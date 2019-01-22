Construction begins at Manchester Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County School leaders quite literally broke ground on Tuesday in the development of the county's latest school.

School leaders gathered around 9 a.m. Tuesday for a ceremony to kick off construction for the new Manchester Middle School, which will replace the 55-year-old middle school currently standing on Hull Street Road.

Principal David Altizer and school board member Javaid Siddiqi say the new school will make a big impact on the lives of children.

"I think just the sheer presence of this building the way it looks as they enter the building the way they feel as they enter the building and truly the message we’re sending them,that we’re giving them this building, this gift, because we know they deserve it. We know they can make the most of it," Altizer said.

Siddiqi says that the new school is a sign that the school board believes in creating a county that empowers all students.

"I’m excited that our school board will signal or signaling to all parts of our community that we believe in equitable projects and this will be a state of the art facility for this side of our county that will welcome students right on the city line," Siddiqi said.

Principal Altizer says the school is expected to be open in the fall of 2020. It is one of several schools in the county undergoing construction.