Comedian and co-creator of ‘Rel’ Kevin Barnett dies at 32

Comedian and writer Kevin Barnett has died, according to a statement from Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.

Barnett, 32, co-created the TV comedy series “Rel” on Fox — with fellow comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz — which premiered a few months ago and stars Howery.

Fox Entertainment released a statement: “Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at ‘Rel,’ at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

United Talent Agency also confirmed Barnett’s death in a tweet. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett. He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him,” the tweet says.

A cause of death is unknown. Barnett’s last Instagram post was over the weekend.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Last Podcast Network, on which Barnett co-hosted a weekly podcast, “The Roundtable of Gentlemen,” also confirmed his death.

“Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’ll see them again. We love you KB.”

Fellow comedians and friends also honored Barnett throughout the day on social media

Brooks Wheelan tweeted, “I texted Kevin a few years ago out of the blue ‘wanna go to Hawaii’ and he’s the only person I’ve ever known who would just respond ‘let’s do it.’ This photo was the next day.

“He was the nicest/funniest/meanest/best friend a person could ever hope to have. I love @Fatboybarnett”

“Rel” co-creator Howery said on Instagram that he “was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass… So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!

Comedy Central tweeted that Barnett “was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to ‘Broad City,’ the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed.”

In addition to previously being a writer for Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” he was also a series regular on MTV2’s “Guy Code” and appeared in Chris Rock’s “Top Five.”