CBS 6 Gives helps those helping the homeless

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bob Hummer spends his time delivery supplies and helping the Richmond-area's homeless community.

When sub-freezing temperatures descended upon Central Virginia this week, Hummer and his Moments of Hope Outreach group rented rooms as emergency shelter for homeless who typically set up camp in the woods.

As part of CBS 6 Gives, Shelby Brown surprised Hummer with a donation that would allow for longer shelter stays for those in need.

Every Monday at 11, CBS 6 Gives honors members of the community who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.