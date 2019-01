Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Debra Ruh recently placed at number 14 on a list of the Top Global 100 Digital Influencers. She is a global inclusion strategist, who is an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. She joined us to talk about why this is so important, especially in the corporate workforce.

You can learn more about Debra Ruh and her work by going to www.ruhglobal.com.