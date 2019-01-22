× 5 seriously injured in Dinwiddie crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Five people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at westbound Route 460 and Courthouse Road at approximately 10:42 a.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a Honda Civic was attempting to cross Route 460 from northbound Courthouse Road when they were struck by a Lexus sedan on the westbound side of Route 460.,” said a state police spokesperson.

A driver and two passengers from the Lexus were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A driver and one passenger in the Civic were transported by Med Flight to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, it is believed that all occupants in both vehicles were not wearing seat belts,” said the spokesperson.

Police say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.