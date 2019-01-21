× State Police identify 67-year-old man killed in Louisa ATV crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has identified the 67-year-old man killed in an ATV crash in Louisa County Sunday afternoon.

State Police responded to the crash at Buckner Road and Long Creek Ridge Lane at approximately 4:23 p.m.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that Michael S. Neary, 67, of Bumpass, Va., was operating a 800 Polaris Sportsman northbound on Buckner Road when the ATV overturned.

Police say Neary was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.