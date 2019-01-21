Woman ‘driving erratically’ in Henrico; passenger had been shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When police pulled over a woman in Henrico for speeding and driving erratically, they found another woman in the car suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Henrico Police.

The driver offered no details to police about the shooting.

The passenger was taken to the hospital where her condition has not yet been released.

Henrico Police officers pulled the woman over near the intersection of Pilots Lane and East Laburnum Avenue after midnight Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.