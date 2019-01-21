Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Michelle Landon, Owner of One Drop Yoga and participant in this years Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo, stopped by our LIVE show to share a preview of what you can expect at the event. Michelle also filled us in on a special giveaway taking place at this years expo. For more information on Michelle you can visit http://www.onedropyoga.com/

You have the opportunity to *flow* with Michelle at this years Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo Saturday, February 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more information you can visit www.rvahealthexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6}