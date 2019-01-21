Monday = that single-digit temperature feeling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Arctic cold front has moved through and temperatures tumble through the 20s, ending up between 10° and 15° around sunrise Monday. Occasional wind gusts to 20-30 mph will push the wind chill down into the single digits and even below zero in some locations.

Monday will be a very cold day from start to finish, with afternoon temperatures in the 20s despite plenty of sunshine. A strong breeze will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens. Monday night will be very cold again, with lows in the single digits and low teens.

We’ll start to moderate Tuesday afternoon and then warm up significantly again on Wednesday, when temperatures will reach the 50s.

That’s when our next rain chances will be, as another strong storm moves to the East Coast.

Rain could develop Wednesday evening and will likely be heaviest Thursday morning.

Another Arctic front will move through the end of the week, bringing more very cold weather next weekend.

At this time, there’s the possibility of a storm developing along or off the Southeast coast. That could mean some snow chances for us, although the exact track of this system is very much uncertain. We’ll have updates over the next few days.