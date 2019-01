GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Lady Antebellum will kick off the 2019 Innsbrook After Hours concert season. The country music stars will perform May 4 at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion in Glen Allen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 25.

“A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets are available for one week only,” an Innsbrook After Hours spokesperson said. “Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.”