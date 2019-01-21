8 people lose home to Richmond fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Three children are among the eight people who lost their Richmond home to a Monday morning house fire. Richmond fire crews were called to the 600 block of Kaki Drive, off Warwick Road in South Richmond, at about 5 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames shooting from the back side of the house.

Everyone inside the house made it outside safely.

Firefighters marked the fire under control at about 6 a.m.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help those displaced by the fire.

