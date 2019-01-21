Police: Men filled trash bags with 40 pairs of jeans from JCPenney

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who stole approximately 40 pairs of jeans from the JCPenney in Midlothian.

The theft occurred on Jan. 7, 2019, at the JCPenney in Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police say both men entered the store with a black trash bag and filled them with approximately 40 pairs of Levi’s jeans.

“Once the jeans were in the bag, one suspect held a jacket up, blocking the view of the other suspect while he tied the bag,” said a Crime Solvers spokesperson.

Both men were last seen fleeing the mall in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 40s. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt and a red puffball jacket. The second suspect is also described as a black male in his mid-to-late 40s. He was wearing a green jacket and a beanie.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app. We guarantee you’ll remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.