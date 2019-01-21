Horse lifted to safety after getting trapped in dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Rescuers hoisted a horse to safety after it became stuck in a dumpster in Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon.

The mishap unfolded shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a private stable near Ellis Avenue and Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach Fire Department officials said.

The horse, named Rodeo, slipped out of his enclosure and ended up stepping off of a raised platform lined with dumpsters, witness Kara Brundage told KTLA.

Brundage said Rodeo then stepped on top of the dumpster and fell in.

"To a horse’s eye, that looks solid," she said. "So he thought he was stepping onto something solid, and ended up falling into the trash can."

Nearly two hours later, officials managed to pull Rodeo out of the dumpster with the aid of a forklift and a harness system. The animal appeared to have suffered no significant injuries but was being tended to by a veterinarian Friday night.

Video clip of today’s horse rescue. pic.twitter.com/bbtUNteHt7 — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 19, 2019

The horse has been successfully rescued. No injuries to the horse or any rescuers. Thanks to OCFA Heavy Rescue Team. HB4 has dissolved Stable IC. @OCFA_PIO #huntingtonbeach. pic.twitter.com/9lPyrfI69A — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 19, 2019