× Henrico man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County man has been indicted on several charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

Bryan Wilson Hammonds has been indicted by a Henrico grand jury on three aggravated sexual battery, three indecent liberties, and one carnal knowledge of a minor.

Police say the juvenile victim reported sexual abuse on several occasions over a span of several years. Arrest records indicate the victim was under the age of 15.

Hammonds was served with his indictments on Friday, January 18.

He is being held at Henrico Jail West.