RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Peace Education Center will present it’s annual series of edu-concerts they call ‘Generation Dream’ to showcase the talents of local students. Students Mina Ansari and Darian Wyatt from the Peace Education Center stopped by to fill us in on the details of the event, and high school senior and Spoken Word Artist Tene’Sha Crews shared an original spoken word presentation. The ‘Generation Dream 2019’ concert series begins Friday, February 1st at 7 pm at the Richmond Public Library downtown. The FREE family friendly event will also have additional performances Sunday, February 10th at the Henrico Theatre and Sunday, February 24th at 3 pm at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art. For more information you can visit http://www.rpec.org/programs/youth-programs/richmond-youth-peace-project/