Dozens of RRHA residents are still without, or have partial heat during frigid temps

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several dozen apartment units managed by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are still without heat or only have partial heat during the recent cold snap.

The RRHA said that as of Friday, January 18, 26 apartments were without heat. This was down from 29 the previous week. The issue stems from boilers that require “significant repairs or outright replacement”.

However, an additional 60 units have partial heat loss because of one or more radiators not working. This was down from 66 units the previous week.

The RRHA said affected units are being given electric space heaters as an immediate response so as to raise each unit’s temperature to 68 degrees as required by state law.

An RRHA spokesperson added that it’s “ultimate goal is to restore permanent heat to the affected apartment as quickly as possible depending on the cause of the problem.”

This comes after the RRHA launched a new initiative to keep residents warm last month. The RRHA received a $5.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fix heating and hot water issues.

Officials say residents should immediately call 804-780-8700 if their heat goes out.

