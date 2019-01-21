× Dinwiddie man killed in single-vehicle crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County Monday afternoon.

Bernard Eugene Harper, 45, of Dinwiddie, was killed when his 2010 GMC Acadia ran off the road and struck a tree on a Halifax Road (Route 604) and Route 605.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the SUV, driven Harper, was traveling northbound on Route 604 when he ran off road right, came back onto the roadway striking a mailbox and covert, then rolling the vehicle and striking a tree.

State Police responded to the crash at approximately 12:21 p.m.

Police say Harper was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.