Snowbank collapses killing pastor’s daughter while family was at Illinois church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- An Illinois girl was killed Sunday when a snowbank collapsed on top of her outside an Arlington Heights church, WGN reported.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the child as Esther Jung.

The 12-year-old girl was the youngest child of the pastor of the Rothem Church.

Jung and her 9-year-old friend were playing in a snowbank when the fort they built collapsed on top of them, officials said.

The girls' families were attending a church service when the children went outside to play, police said.

When the girls didn't come back inside after an hour, their relatives found them trapped in the snow.

Jung's nine-year-old friend was hospitalized with hypothermia.