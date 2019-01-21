Video shows bold thieves steal SUV from Short Pump driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico family is down a vehicle after thieves stole their SUV right out of the driveway.

Huy Nguyen said a security camera outside his Wellesley home captured the crime on video.

The video showed three people approach the Nguyen's Nissan Pathfinder at about 2 a.m. Monday.

After getting inside the vehicle, the trio started the SUV, and drove off.

Nguyen suspected a key was accidentally left in the vehicle overnight while transporting his young children from the SUV into the house.

"We all live in a community and I don't want these things to happen to me, and my neighbors," Nguyen said about the crime.

He said he was hopefully the combination of Henrico Police and security video would help quickly catch the thieves.

"To do things like this... it's just a matter of time before you get caught," he said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.