6 high schools to receive $1K grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods

RICHMOND, Va. – Six Richmond-area high schools will receive a $1,000 grant to support its efforts in youth sports development.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Sports Matter program will honor the schools Monday at the Willow Lawn location. The program raises awareness and funds for youth sports programs in need across the country.

The schools that will receive the grant includes Huguenot High School, John Marshall High School, Armstrong High School, George Wythe High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, and Petersburg High School.