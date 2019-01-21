Man wounded in officer-involved shooting on Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Richmond’s Northside that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said that officers received a “trouble unknown” call just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 1st Street.

Six minutes later, a second call reported that a man was trying to kick in a door, according to police.

Rarrick said that when officers arrived, they spotted a male suspect.

Police said that the suspect ran off, which prompted a brief foot pursuit in which the suspect is believed to have fired at the officer.

As a result, Rarrick said the officer returned fire.

The suspect, who was wounded in the 1400 block of St. James Street, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the officer involved is on paid administrative leave, as is procedure, while the shooting is investigated.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.