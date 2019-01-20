Man killed after ATV overturns in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a 67-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash in Louisa County Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police officials said troopers were called to the crash at Buckner Road and Long Creek Ridge Lane just before 4:25 p.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a male, 67, of Bumpass, Va., was operating a 800 Polaris Sportsman northbound on Buckner Road when the ATV overturned,” Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said. “The male operator was not wearing a helmet and unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.