Man killed after ATV overturns in Louisa County

Posted 7:24 pm, January 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:31PM, January 20, 2019

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a 67-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash in Louisa County Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police officials said troopers were called to the crash at Buckner Road and Long Creek Ridge Lane just before 4:25 p.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a male, 67, of Bumpass, Va., was operating a 800 Polaris Sportsman northbound on Buckner Road when the ATV overturned,” Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said. “The male operator was not wearing a helmet and unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Fatal ATV Crash (SOURCE: Virginia State Police)

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

