Man hit by car on Southside critically injured

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said a man was critically injured after he was struck by a car on Richmond’s Southside Sunday evening.

Lt. Robert C. Marland with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 3900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 6 p.m. after a man was hit by a car.

Marland said the victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver did stop and remained at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check.

Officials said the Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.