Driver arrested after hitting 3 troopers’ cruisers during I-95 chase

RICHMOND, Va. — A man driving a motorcycle ignored stop signs and traffic signals on Maury Street resulting in a police chase early this morning, Virginia State Police say.

The trooper initially tried to pull the driver over going southbound I-95 at Maury Street just after 7:50 a.m., officials say.

Then two troopers in Chesterfield pursued the 27 year-old driver into the 38.4 mile marker in Prince George County, where the man lost control of the bike, ran off of the road and wrecked. He did not sustain any injuries.

The motorcycle hit three troopers’ vehicles during the 20-minute pursuit, resulting in minor damage.

Following the crash, the suspect from Hopewell was taken into custody at Riverside Regional Jail without incident or injury, officials say.

Troopers are still investigating the morning’s pursuit.

This is a developing story