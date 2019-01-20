Gunmen rob Cook Out in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are searching for two men who robbed the Cook Out restaurant at gunpoint Sunday morning in Colonial Heights.

Investigators said two men entered the restaurant in the 600 block of Boulevard just before 7 a.m. and robbed a female employee.

Officials said the duo stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running off.

No one was injured.

No additional details were released.

If you have information that could help police, call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.