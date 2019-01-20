Child playing with matches leaves 13 homeless on Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Thirteen people are without a play to stay after their home caught fire on Richmond’s Southside Sunday.

It happened at a home in the 2400 block of Summer Hill Avenue early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said a child playing with matches sparked the fire.

Of the 13 people displaced, officials said five are children and eight are adults.

Officials said that no one was injured.

