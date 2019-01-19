Temperatures will dip into the 20s and teens Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front advancing into the area from the south will bring increasing rain overnight Saturday across central Virginia. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the higher elevations well north and west, where a mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain may bring an inch or two of accumulation. The rain will pick up in coverage and intensity later tonight, with gusty breezes turning to the south. This will usher in warmer air overnight. The highest temperatures of the weekend will occur during the morning hours, as many places will reach the mid and upper 50s.

The rain will come to a quick end tomorrow morning, with very windy and dramatically colder conditions spreading into the Commonwealth as an Arctic front moves through. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by evening, and then the 20s and teens overnight into Monday morning. Wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the single digits. One good thing is the skies will clear tomorrow evening, allowing good viewing for the lunar eclipse, which has been dubbed the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

Monday will be a very cold day, with temperatures in the 20s despite plenty of sunshine. We’ll start to moderate Tuesday afternoon and then warm up significantly again on Wednesday. That’s when our next rain chances will be, as another strong storm moves to the East Coast. Significant rain is possible Thursday, followed by another blast of Arctic air in time for next weekend.