Rain to exit Sunday making for good Super Blood Wolf Moon viewing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase Saturday morning ahead of a powerful storm system developing over the Southern Plains.

Rain will move into the Piedmont of Virginia Saturday afternoon, and will overspread the rest of the Commonwealth Saturday night. The rain will be heaviest early Sunday, with most areas receiving about a half-inch of rain.

The rain will end early Sunday, with very windy and sharply colder conditions as the Arctic cold front moves through the area around midday.

A few rain/sleet/snow showers will be possible along the front, but they will be brief. Skies will clear Sunday evening, allowing good viewing for the lunar eclipse, dubbed the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

Monday will be very cold, with sunshine and highs in the 20s. Temperatures will moderate some on Tuesday, with highs back above freezing. Milder weather and a good chance of rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday as another strong storm system moves through the area.

Another blast of Arctic air will move into the area, with the potential for light snow on Saturday and Sunday. The air mass next weekend looks to be even colder than what we will see this Sunday into Monday.