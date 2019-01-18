💰WATCH & WIN: $600 up for grabs all next week

RICHMOND, Va. — The CBS 6 This Morning $600-A-Day Visa Gift Card Giveaway begins on Monday and we’re giving away $12,000 worth of gift cards over the next several weeks!

It’s super simple to register to win. Just click here to fill out the entry form.

Then watch CBS 6 News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. with Rob and Reba starting Monday to find out if you’ve won!

Once you hear your name, you have until 7 a.m. to call CBS 6 (and verify your identity by providing your secret word, which you filled out on the entry form) to claim your prize.

LIST OF WINNERS

01/21 — ?????

01/22 — ?????

01/23 — ?????

01/24 — ?????

01/25 — ?????

01/28 — ?????

01/29 –?????

01/30 — ?????

01/31 — ?????

02/01 — ?????

02/04 — ?????

02/05 –?????

02/06 — ?????

02/07 — ?????

02/08 — ?????

02/11 — ?????

02/12 –?????

02/13 — ?????

02/14 — ?????

02/15 — ?????

CBS 6 This Morning is Working for For You to make sure you’re up-to-date on breaking news, important local stories, and crime alerts in your neighborhood. Plus, Nikki-Dee has your accurate forecast to plan your day. And Kristen has up-to-the-minute traffic reports so you can beat the traffic.

Click here for the official contest rules. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.