(Most of) White Oak Village for sale in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Eastern Henrico County’s largest open-air shopping center has been put on the market.

The bulk of the White Oak Village retail complex at 4423-4591 S. Laburnum Ave. is listed for sale with an undisclosed asking price.

The listing consists of approximately 432,000 square feet of space across the 62-acre property – accounting for roughly half of the nearly 1 million-square-foot retail center.

The seller is Ohio-based SITE Center Corp. National brokerage HFF has the listing, which went live last month.

Buildings and outparcels included in the sale house a mix of junior box retailers Michael’s, K&G Fashion Superstore, OfficeMax, Petsmart and JCPenney, according to a marketing flier.

The 67,100-square-foot Publix building, which the Florida-based grocery giant took over from Martin’s about a year ago, also is included in the sale.

A pair of L-shaped strip centers along the roundabouts on Jan Road also are included in the sale, housing national retailers and restaurants such as Rainbow, Kay Jewelers, Qdoba Mexican Grill and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The properties that house Chick-Fil-A, Cracker Barrel, Friday’s, McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and Wells Fargo outparcels are included in the sale, according to the marketing flier.

Those not included in the listing are the buildings housing Target, Lowes, Hyatt Place, Longhorn Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Panera Bread, Olive Garden, Steak ’n Shake and the former Sam’s Club property, which was vacated last year by Walmart. Those are all under separate ownership.

88 percent occupied

White Oak Village, the only major concentration of big and junior box retailers on that side of the county, is a primary retail destination for residents as far south as New Kent County, and for neighborhoods in north and east Richmond.

