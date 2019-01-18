Rain, wintry mix on tap this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A powerful storm system will bring rain to the area late Saturday into Sunday. There will be rain Sunday morning with mild temperatures, but an arctic cold front will bring a rapid drop in temperatures during the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the 20s during the evening.

The rain could change to a brief wintry mix and then to snow before ending Sunday evening, but the majority of the precipitation will be ending before the cold air arrives.

Any snowfall accumulations would be minor (a coating to an inch), mostly for areas north of Interstate 64.

Due to the drop in temps, any wet areas will turn icy Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday morning will be in the teens with single digit wind chills, and highs Monday will stay below freezing. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the teens with lighter winds.

We’ll see a warm-up Tuesday into Wednesday with more rain likely on Wednesday. Another shot of Arctic air will arrive next Thursday and Friday.