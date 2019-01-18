Virginia woman takes lunch to TSA workers working without pay

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia woman made sure the TSA employees who are working without pay during the government shutdown don’t go hungry during their shift.

Erin Neal said she took pizza to employees at Norfolk International Airport Thursday. She posted a photo on Twitter, which was retweeted by the airport’s official account.

We took pizza to @NorfolkAirport for TSA employees currently working without pay due to the #GovernmentShutdown. Spread the word…we have to take care of each other! The ones responsible for this shut down aren’t the ones dealing with the consequences. #TSAlunch pic.twitter.com/w8ikSheCfG — Erin Neal (@hokieErin) January 17, 2019

“We have to take care of each other,” Neal wrote. “The ones responsible for this shut down aren’t the ones dealing with the consequences.”

The government shutdown is the longest in U.S. history as it entered Day 28 on Friday. TSA agents are considered “essential” federal employees, meaning they are required to work without pay until an agreement to reopen the government, according to CBS News.