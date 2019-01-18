× Virginia man charged with child endangerment and drug offenses

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — A Palmyra man has been arrested after police say they discovered more than $7,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana during a recent drug bust.

The drug bust came after an investigation by the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force and the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the residence of 37-year-old Kenneth Wayne Farish.

The bust occurred on Wednesday, January 16 at Farish’s vehicle and inside his residence in the 400 block of Stage Coach Hills Road in Palmyra.

The JADE Task Force and Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 42 grams of meth with an estimated street value of $4,200; 168 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $3360; and approximately 2 grams of powder cocaine valued at $200.

Farish, 37, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug (Cocaine), one felony count of possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana – 4th offense, and three felony counts of child endangerment.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges pending.

Farish is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.