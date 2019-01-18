× The National offers free tickets to workers affected by government shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — The National is offering free tickets to an upcoming concert for furloughed government workers affected by the shutdown, which entered Day 28 on Friday.

The downtown concert venue is offering up to four free general admission tickets to see blues guitarist Ana Popovic on Saturday, February 2.

To claim the tickets, furloughed government workers will need to bring their government ID to The National Box Office, which is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They can also claim the tickets starting at 7 p.m. on the night of the show.

Paulo Franco and the Freightliners will open the show.

Regular ticket prices for the show are between $25.00 and $30.00.

For more details about the concert, click here.