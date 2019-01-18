’Shaynefully Delicious’ Homemade Pretzels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to give us a tutorial on how to roll and create the perfect pretzel! You can find that recipe below.

Soft Pretzels & Bonus Beer Cheese Dip Recipe

1 pound Frozen Dinner Rolls or Bread Dough, thawed in the refrigerator overnight

6-10 cups simmering water

½ cup baking soda

2 tablespoons coarse salt

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees. Separate rolls or cut the bread dough into 12 balls. Start to roll dough into ropes about 15 inches long. Be patient, you may need to let the dough rest a few minutes to get to the desired length. Form a pretzel shape by making a U with the dough rope, twist the two ends over each other and flip to attach the ends to the bottom of the U. Let rest for a few minutes on a sheet tray lined with a cooling rack. Fill a large pot halfway with water and bring it to a simmer or medium heat. Add baking soda to water, be very careful it will bubble up. Carefully lower formed pretzels in to simmering water. Let them float to the top and flip them with a long spatula or two forks. Remove from the water after 30 seconds to a minute and return to the cooling rack. Line a baking sheet with parchment or silicone liner. Spread about a third of the salt on the pan. Place pretzels on pan and top with the remaining salt to taste. Bake for 12-15 minutes. They should be dark, but you are in charge. Cook them less if you like. Enjoy!

Beer Cheese

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

½ t granulated garlic

½ t salt

½ t pepper

12 oz. beer, your favorite

8-10 oz. shredded cheese

Melt butter over medium heat in a 2 qt sauce pan. Whisk in flour to form a roux. Cook for 5 minutes until it turns golden. Stir in garlic, salt and pepper. Add beer and bring it to a simmer. Turn heat down to low and stir in cheese one fourth at a time until it is all incorporated and a smooth sauce has formed. Start dipping your pretzels!