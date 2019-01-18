RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond will open its Cold Weather Overflow Shelter Friday and RE-OPEN it Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. The shelter will remain open Sunday evening through Tuesday (January 22) night.

An arctic cold front will bring a rapid drop in temperatures Sunday afternoon. The temperature is expected to be in the 20s Sunday evening.

The Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is the Annie Giles Community Resource Center at 1400 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond.

“The Cold Weather Overflow Shelter hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. REGISTRATION TIME IS FROM 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.,” a city spokesperson advised.

Single adults needing overnight shelter are to call the Homeless Crisis Line at (804) 972-0813 for a referral to the appropriate shelter. Single adults residing in the City of Richmond who are not eligible for existing shelter or are advised that all available beds have been filled, should report to Commonwealth Catholic Charities (511 W. Grace St. Richmond, VA 23220; (804) 648-4177) during operational hours (8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) to receive a referral to the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

City residents are also advised the Department of Social Services provides emergency assistance with gas and electric disconnection notices for residents who qualify. Residents may also call the Fuel Line at (804) 646-7046.

The elderly or residents with disabilities should contact Senior Connections for assistance at (804) 343-3000, Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Commonwealth Catholic Charities at (804) 648-4177.