Police investigating double shooting in Henrico
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital.
Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 600 Block of N. Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting.
Once on scene, officers located two men, one deceased at the scene and another suffering from a gunshot wound.
The injured victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
An investigation reveals that there was an altercation between these two victims.
Henrico County Police are not looking for any additional suspects in this incident.
