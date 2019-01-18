× Police investigating double shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 600 Block of N. Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers located two men, one deceased at the scene and another suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

An investigation reveals that there was an altercation between these two victims.

Henrico County Police are not looking for any additional suspects in this incident.